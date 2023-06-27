Catering Scotland

Herald’s Printing Service Reports Success with Smaller Independents  

June 27
11:18 2023
The bespoke printing arm of quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has reported a rise in business from independent hotels, cafes, bars and restaurants across the UK.

Attracted by the quality of the products and the company’s ability to supply in reduced quantities, these SMEs – many of which operate in Scotland – appear to be taking advantage of the marketing potential that the provision of branded items allows. ‘Printing on the disposables used by guests and customers, like paper cups and bags, helps support and advertise an establishment,’ says Herald’s Managing Director, Yogesh Patel.

‘By offering the opportunity to purchase in small quantities, we can service customers who have limited space and are not able to accommodate volume storage.’

Yogesh is also aware that quality counts for the smaller businesses, who rely on returning trade: ‘We’ve heard from hoteliers and café bar owners who’ve previously been put off customised printed disposables because the standard of the print hasn’t been up to scratch. We’ve been able to assure these companies that the goods we print are quality-checked and of a high standard.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue and to find out more about its bespoke printing service.

