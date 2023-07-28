Catering Scotland

July 28
11:33 2023
Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has reported a spike in sales of its 12oz and 16oz single-wall paper cups. With accompanying flat straw-slot lids, the cups are on constant order from customers including events organisers, theme parks and those catering for outdoor activities. 

Managing director, Yogesh Patel explains why they are so popular: ‘They are the perfect vessel for sodas and, as a single wall, paper cup, they are both eco-friendly and cost-effective. 

‘It’s all about keeping costs down this year rather than what the product looks like.

‘When operators are selling to a captive audience who are already at the destination, they don’t feel the same need to have to brand these items and can rest their focus on the bottom line.

‘If a cup can be as secure and useable with a single wall – which good quality ones most certainly can when it comes to cold drinks like juices and sodas – then cost-saving wins every time.’

Herald supplies a wide choice of hot and cold disposable cups in varying materials and sizes to suit all needs, which are used across a range of sectors. There’s also a full selection of auxiliary products in the companies vast catalogue, including lids and stirrers.  

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

