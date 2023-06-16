Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has reported a spike in sales of its 12oz and 16oz single-wall paper cups as summer continues to take hold. The cups, with accompanying flat lids, feature straw holes and are on constant order from customers including events organisers, theme parks and those catering for outdoor activities.

Managing director, Yogesh Patel, says: ‘These cups are the perfect vessel for sodas and are both eco-friendly and cost-effective. Most parks and events providers are onto them as it’s all about keeping costs down. When operators are selling to a captive audience who are already at the destination, they don’t feel the same need to have to brand these items and can rest their focus on the bottom line.

‘If a cup can be as secure and usable with a single wall – which, when it comes to juices and sodas, good quality ones certainly can be – then cost saving wins every time.’

Herald supplies a wide choice of hot and cold disposable cups in varying materials and sizes to suit all needs across a range of sectors. There’s also a full selection of auxiliary products in the company’s vast catalogue, including lids and stirrers.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.