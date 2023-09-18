Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has continued to see sales of its kraft salad bowls soar, apparently in spite of the incoming autumnal weather. Having held additional stock of the bowls after the summer, sales have increased by a further 15% in the last few weeks.

The company’s selection of premium, eco-friendly salad bowls (pictured) has been a customer favourite for some time, with independent stores, delis and specialist caterers buying direct.

Managing Director, Yogesh Patel commented: ‘We want all our customers to be able to access the best packaging and so we make every effort to hold extra stock of our best-selling products.’

‘Many of the wholesalers we deal with have reported that their catering customers want to improve on the overall experience they offer to their clients, so sales have risen in this sector too. Everything is more expensive right now, from packaging to food ingredients and the end users need to be reassured that their money is being well spent.’

Available in a selection of sizes, including 500 cc, 750 cc, 1000 cc and 1300ml round, come with PET and PP lids and are designed to present the contents in the optimum light. The same-size containers are available in a rectangular shape with paper lids for hot food which complement the salad bowls and allowing for a wider choice of offering.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.