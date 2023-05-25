Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald‘s catering and janitorial workwear appears to be trending right now, with sales of clear vinyl gloves up by 20 percent on the last quarter. Part of the All Guard collection, the gloves are available in a variety of sizes and sit alongside a selection of nitrile and PE gloves.

Renowned for its wide range of catering disposables, from eco-friendly cups, plates and snack boxes to meal packs, bagasse items and wooden cutlery, Herald also supplies janitorial disposables. Managing Director, Yogesh Patel, explains: ‘A surprising amount of the products that we manufacture and supply are goods that are ordered by those who run large facilities in and around the UK. Facilities managers, across all sectors, are under the same shared pressure to cut costs and we can offer them a varied and competitively priced selection of disposables.

“We’ve expanded our warehouse space to store more stock, which means that we can accommodate our FM customers by holding certain goods and making sure that they are available, as and when.”

Other products available in the All Guard selection include PE aprons, paper chefs’ hats, paper forage hats, hair nets and overshoe covers.

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.