Catering Scotland

Sales of Herald’s Recyclable Cups Increase For Summer

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • The Results of the Scottish Excellence Awards 2023 OIOpublisher The results of the 2023 Scottish Excellence Awards, in partnership with Caterer.com, have been released. The awards took place at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa (pictured above) on...
  

Sales of Herald’s Recyclable Cups Increase For Summer

Sales of Herald’s Recyclable Cups Increase For Summer
June 07
13:11 2023
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has increased its supply of PET clear smoothie cups as sales of these flexible disposables continue to rise. With availability in a selection of sizes, the PET cups come with either domed or flat lids, with or without straw holes.

Commonly used to serve cold beverages, including smoothies, milkshakes, juices and slushies, the cups can also be filled with confectionary, and retailers are citing the benefits of the clear surface for the sale of sweets, as the cups’ transparency helps consumers to quickly identify the contents.

Managing director, Yogesh Patel, comments: ‘Versatility is everything and because these recyclable PET cups have multiple uses, they have become increasingly popular with summer festival, concert and event operators, as well as the usual leisure operators, cafes, pop up food and beverage stands and catering suppliers.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.

Tags
biodegradable packaging scotlanddisposable packagingenvironmentally friendly packagingFood packaging scotlandherald disposableshot drinks packaging food packaging Scotlandsandwich packaging
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.