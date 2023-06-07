Quality disposables manufacturer and supplier, Herald, has increased its supply of PET clear smoothie cups as sales of these flexible disposables continue to rise. With availability in a selection of sizes, the PET cups come with either domed or flat lids, with or without straw holes.

Commonly used to serve cold beverages, including smoothies, milkshakes, juices and slushies, the cups can also be filled with confectionary, and retailers are citing the benefits of the clear surface for the sale of sweets, as the cups’ transparency helps consumers to quickly identify the contents.

Managing director, Yogesh Patel, comments: ‘Versatility is everything and because these recyclable PET cups have multiple uses, they have become increasingly popular with summer festival, concert and event operators, as well as the usual leisure operators, cafes, pop up food and beverage stands and catering suppliers.’

Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 to order a copy of the latest catalogue.