The Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland has appointed three trustees from its Futures Group.

Buzzworks Holdings’ Stephen Buchanan (pictured above right) joins Amy Lightbody from Dog Digital and James McGuire from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were appointed from the HIT Scotland Futures Group, which was established for rising stars of the industry to share ideas on issues relevant to the next generation of Scottish hospitality professionals.

While only one trustee position was advertised, the three candidates were so strong that HIT Scotland Chair Angela Vickers and Vice Chair Alan Halliday decided to appoint them all.

David Cochrane MBE, Chief Executive of HIT Scotland, said: ‘The Future Group meets regularly to evolve programmes. Amy, James and Stephen were such strong candidates that we simply couldn’t choose between them and we are delighted to have their combined experience benefitting the Board of Trustees, HIT Scotland and the future of the wider industry.

www.hitscotland.co.uk/futures-group