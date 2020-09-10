A new hospitality industry-backed initiative was announced today to coincide with World Suicide Prevention Day, in order to promote better mental health and support the work of Hospitality Action and CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

On 24th October 2020, a series of socially distanced 20km Walk for Calm fundraising events will take place in locations across the United Kingdom including London, Birmingham and Manchester. Hospitality businesses and people from across the hospitality sector are being encouraged to get involved.

With almost 6,000 suicides a year in the UK, of which three quarters are men, the rate has climbed to the highest figure for two decades and does not take into account the impact of the pandemic and associated challenges in 2020.

The idea of Craig Prentice, Founder of mum, talent partner and now pause, Walk for Calm is a free-to-access well-being initiative which promotes mindfulness and relaxation.

Craig explained: ‘Walk for Calm is an opportunity to come together to highlight the importance of looking after our mental health and to promote well-being at every opportunity. Please therefore walk, support and donate if you can to help support Hospitality Action and CALM and the terrific work they do.’

In partnership with Caterer.com, Walk for Calm has industry backing from UKHospitality, Umbrella Training, The Caterer and Healthy Hospo

Mark Lewis, CEO at Hospitality Action added: ‘These past few months have been trying for us all but especially those working in hospitality. By taking part in the Walk for Calm you’ll be keeping active and engaged, taking care of your own mental health as you take care of others.’

Kathy Dyball, Head of Marketing at Caterer.com, said: ‘Hospitality is a sector that relies on the resilience and happiness of its people in order to thrive. ‘It’s a highly rewarding sector but the demands on its people are high and no more so than in 2020.

‘As a company, we are fully behind this initiative which aims to bring the sector together to walk for well-being and raise awareness and funds for two incredible charities who work tirelessly to support positive mental health. Our team will be joining the walks and we hope to see you there!’

To get involved and Walk for Calm sign up here.