Hospitality Health Launches Health & Well-being Training Courses

January 25
15:25 2022
Fully Funded Mental Health & Wellbeing Courses for Hospitality and Tourism   

Industry charity Hospitality Health has announced a selection of funded mental health and well-being training courses for staff within the hospitality and tourism industry. Aimed at providing managers with the tools to support employees, improve their mental well-being, the initiative is being organised in conjunction with HIT Scotland and are funded through the Tourism Recovery Fund and supported by Skills Development Scotland.

The courses include the following:

  1. Certificated training for staff to become mental health first aiders
  2. Certificated training for staff awareness of well-being and mental health issues
  3. Awareness training of resilience techniques
  4. Information for businesses to help demonstrate company culture can improve the well-being of employees to help increase retention and reduce recruitment

Gordon McIntyre, Chairman of Hospitality Health commented: ‘This fund will have a huge impact on the well-being and mental fitness of the staff within the hospitality and tourism industries, and it should have a lasting impact.’

David Cochrane, CEO of HIT Scotland added: ‘These courses will enable many businesses to improve their knowledge of mental health and to build a culture of resilience and support for their teams.’

Applications are open now and will close on 6th February. Visit www.hitscotland.co.uk for more information on how to apply.

hospitality health. HIT Scotlandmental healthwell-being
