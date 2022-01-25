Fully Funded Mental Health & Wellbeing Courses for Hospitality and Tourism

Industry charity Hospitality Health has announced a selection of funded mental health and well-being training courses for staff within the hospitality and tourism industry. Aimed at providing managers with the tools to support employees, improve their mental well-being, the initiative is being organised in conjunction with HIT Scotland and are funded through the Tourism Recovery Fund and supported by Skills Development Scotland.

The courses include the following:

Certificated training for staff to become mental health first aiders Certificated training for staff awareness of well-being and mental health issues Awareness training of resilience techniques Information for businesses to help demonstrate company culture can improve the well-being of employees to help increase retention and reduce recruitment

Gordon McIntyre, Chairman of Hospitality Health commented: ‘This fund will have a huge impact on the well-being and mental fitness of the staff within the hospitality and tourism industries, and it should have a lasting impact.’

David Cochrane, CEO of HIT Scotland added: ‘These courses will enable many businesses to improve their knowledge of mental health and to build a culture of resilience and support for their teams.’

Applications are open now and will close on 6th February. Visit www.hitscotland.co.uk for more information on how to apply.