The Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG) is calling for the Scottish Government to pledge that pubs, bars and restaurants won’t be faced with an unfair disadvantage due to the relaxation in lockdown rules.

The demand comes as nearly 15,000 people have signed a petition calling for better support for the hospitality sector. UK scientists have already voiced concerns over a spike in COVID cases in the new year as a result of more people socialising in homes over Christmas.

Group spokesperson, Stephen Montgomery, (pictured) said: ‘More flexibility in local restrictions and better grant support, including the lifting of caps on financial help, are needed to avoid the sector being punished for irresponsible private gatherings.

‘We need the Scottish Government to tweak the tiers and let viable businesses trade over a crucial time of year. That will allow us to provide spaces for safer socialising which will in turn minimise the risk of a third wave. ‘

He added: ‘We all want to have Christmas at home but it could signal last orders for many local operators. If that’s what happens as a result of the government going against its own approach to date, then that would be yet another agonising blow for all those hard-working staff who’ve endured so much throughout the pandemic.‘

The new petition calling for the Scottish Government to ‘tweak the tiers’ is part of a broader campaign to address minor changes in restrictions that could avoid business closures and redundancies.

You can sign the petition here: https://you.38degrees.org.uk/p/lethospitalityserve