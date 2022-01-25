

Henley Bridge – Stand F438

A food ingredients distribution company stocking 1,500+ products from 90+ brands, Henley Bridge help professional chefs, chocolatiers, bakers, ice cream manufacturers, gelato and dessert parlours to create moments of magic. Learn more…





Gold Leaf by Manetti – Stand F2581°

The global manufacturer of edible gold and silver in leaves, powder, crumbs, flakes, and spray formats, Manetti’s products will decorate any food and beverage applications for foodservice and retail industries. Safe, certified, traceable and responsible. Learn more…





Major International – Stand F241

Major’s range is created by chefs for chefs, delivering authentic, natural flavours and saving users time without compromising quality. With one eye always on the latest trends, Major has developed a portfolio that covers everyone’s needs. Learn more…







UNOX – Stand P461 Founded in Italy in 1990, Unox combines cutting edge technology and stylish designs to help overcome kitchen challenges. Product innovations include the CHEFTOP range of combi ovens, packed with features to enhance perfomance. Learn more…







Jestic Foodservice Solutions – Stands P318 & P320

Exclusively distributing some of the industry’s finest catering equipment brands for over a decade, Jestic FS has developed unparalleled expertise, knowledge and experience. Learn more…







Accanto Interiors – Stand T324

An international interior design studio specialising in premium interiors for residential and commercial clients all over the world, Accanto provides a bespoke interior design service. Learn more…





AEL Outdoor Solutions – Stand T329

A leading manufacturer and supplier of innovative roof structures, umbrellas, awnings, outdoor furniture and area management solutions for the alfresco market AEL excels as the one-stop shop for exterior solutions. Learn more…









Elia International – Stand T825

With a sharp focus on ergonomic design and elegant craftsmanship, Elia works alongside renowned designers to achieve beauty, quality and functionality. Learn more…

Togo, stand H351

Designed to make life easier for users and customers, Togo allows customers to book with ease and staff to manage bookings and create bespoke marketing through its unique built-in marketing suite. Learn more…





PointOne – Stand T761

Specifically designed to meet the needs of restaurants, bars and hotels, the EPoS solution utilises a cutting edge combination of on-site hardware, cloud-based functionality and an open API integration hub to provide the most reliable POS system available. Learn more…



With an unrivalled line-up of of inspiring sessions, HRC’s presentation stages will be packed with ideas and insights from major hospitality brands including Honest Burger, Yummy Pubs, Wonderland Restaurants and Wahaca, plus an unmissable keynote session on shifting kitchen cultures featuring HRC’s chef ambassador, Michel Roux Jr.



Register now, explore what’s on and view the full exhibitor list here…

