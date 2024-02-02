Catering Scotland

HRC Launches 2024 Seminar Programme  

February 02
12:59 2024
HRC – the UK’s largest trade event for the hospitality, retail and foodservice sector – has launched its seminar programme for this year’s show.

The 2024 event, which takes place at ExCeL London from 25th – 27th March, will focus on a range of topics including sustainability, retention and the future of African and Caribbean cuisine.

Launching with an official inauguration ceremony for Food, Drink & Hospitality Week on the Vision Stage, the event will feature, among others, Martin Traynor, Kate Nicholls, Robert Richardson and James Bielby.

Sessions and speakers include:

Putting the S in ESG. Moderated by Juliane Caillouette-Noble, MD of the SRA, and featuring panellists Lorraine Copes of Be Inclusive Hospitality, Chet Sharma of BiBi and Matt Wood of Lexington Catering

The UK’s Largest Hospitality Salary Survey: The results will be unveiled by KAM, Hospitality Jobs UK and Otolo, with discussions on how businesses can recruit and retain staff while remaining competitive

Lisa Goodwin-Allen, HRC’s 2024 Chef Ambassador (pictured right), discusses her appearances on programmes including the Great British Menu, James Martin’s Saturday Morning and Snackmasters

HRC’s 2024 Chef Ambassador, Lisa Goodwin-Allen

The Future of Foodservice: The 2030 Vision: Kate Nicholls OBE will examine the impact of the National Living Wage rise on the UK hospitality sector

Day two also includes sessions on the physical health of hospitality teams, the future of contact catering and key hospitality marketing trends to watch in 2024., while day 3 will see a discussion of the future of African & Caribbean cuisine with a session on mastering your menu and another that looks at how the sector can diversify its talent pool. 

Taking place alongside IFE Manufacturing, IFE The Pub Show and International Salon Culinaire as part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week, the UK’s biggest celebration of industry innovation, HRC is the UK’s most popular trade show for the hospitality sector.

To view the show’s full seminar programme visit hrc.co.uk/seminar-programme  

