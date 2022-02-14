Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) has unveiled its 2022 seminar programme, with an all-star line-up of hospitality brands and industry leaders. The event, which takes place from 21st – 23rd March at ExCeL London, will reunite the hospitality and foodservice industry for three packed days of learning, networking and product discovery.

Catering Scotland lifts the lid on what’s on at the UK’s largest and most prestigious exhibition for the hospitality, catering and tourism sectors…

Partnering with EXP101, HRC is curating the Vision Stage content that will focus on a range of topics and trends affecting hoteliers, publicans, restaurateurs and professional caterers.

Meanwhile, he show’s Tech X stage will host sessions aimed at examining best practice in implementing new technology and where to make smart investments for hospitality businesses.

HRC Event Manager Ronda Annesley said: ‘HRC 2022 will tackle some of the most important topics, challenges and opportunities in foodservice and hospitality.

‘We’re thrilled to be working with some fantastic content partners who’ll bring exciting new insights, speakers and talking points to this year’s seminar programme.’

Monday 21st March

Day one of the show will kick off with ‘The return of the pub’ on the Vision Stage, during which KAM, the British Institute of Innkeeping, Louise Maclean of Signature Pubs and Anthony Pender of Yummy Pubs will discuss the impact that the past two years have had on the pub-and-bar sector, along with new opportunities that have emerged since restrictions eased in the UK.

One of the biggest challenges to emerge in recent years has been staffing shortages, and 21st March with a panel hosted by Keiron Bailey of EXP101 and featuring Springboard’s Chris Gamm, Hospitality Rising’s Mark McCulloch and UKHospitality CEO, Kate Nicholls.

Abi Dunn, founder of Sixty Eight People, commented: ‘We’ve seen operators struggling with staff shortages, not just in recruitment but also in retention. Some of the more successful businesses have made smart use of technology and understand that there is a need to invest in people.’

Tuesday 22nd March

Day two of the show will see HRC’s Chef Ambassador Michel Roux Jr take to the stage to discuss shifting kitchen cultures with a panel of top UK chefs.

Michel Roux Jnr

Meanwhile, Katie Rose, CFO and COO of Market Halls, and Revolution’s Andy Dyson will reveal how diversifying your offering can grow and protect your business.

Over on the Tech X stage, KAM Founder Katy Moses will be joined by Yummy Pubs Founder Tim Foster and Philip Thorley of Thorley Taverns to discuss how hospitality tech can benefit both pubs and their patrons.

Wednesday 23rd March

The third and final day of HRC will be putting people on the agenda with a session from The People Collective featuring John Mason of Sideways, Pizza Pilgrims’ Leanne Tester, Grind’s Preeya Parker and Tapas Revolution’s Avi Collins.

Tech on Toast Editor and EXP101 Founder, Chris Fletcher, will be joined on stage by pointOne EPoS Founder, Steven Rolfe, Dub Lee of Honest Burgers and William Connors of Popeyes for a discussion about digital transformation and how technology has elevated the online offering of leading hospitality brands.

The Staff Canteen Live

Across the three days of the show, several of the UK’s best-known chefs will recreate some of their favourite dishes live, sharing their expertise with visitors as part of The Staff Canteen Live.

Cooking on Monday 21st March will be the Head Chef of The Grill at The Dorchester, Tom Booton; followed by Head Chef of Michelin-starred Tony Parkin at the Tudor Room; Chef-proprietor of Michelin-Star Salt in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Paul Foster; and Jean Delport, Head Chef at the One-Michelin-Star Restaurant Interlude of Leonardslee Lakes and Gardens.

On Tuesday 22nd March, Asimakis Chaniotis of Michelin-starred Pied à Terre will take to the stage, followed by award-winning chef at the Conrad London St James’, Sally Abé; Chef-Patron of Michelin-starred the Angel at Hetton, Michael Wignall; and famed Chef-Patron of Ynyshir, Gareth Ward.

Last but not least, on Wednesday 23rd March, The Staff Canteen Live will be joined by Nick Beardshaw of Kerridge’s Bar and Grill; Chef Patron of The Beehive Dom Chapman; newly-appointed Head Chef of Three-Michelin-Star The Fat Duck, Oli Williamson; and Head Chef at the Michelin-Star Ikoyi, Jeremy Chan.