Hotel, Restaurant and Catering (HRC), IFE, International Food & Drink Event and IFE Manufacturing has been shortlisted for Best UK Trade Show over 8,000sqm at the AEO Excellence Awards.

Previously taking place on alternate years, HRC, IFE and IFE Manufacturing joined forces for 2022 to create a comprehensive industry event for the food, drink and hospitality sector. More than 1,500 suppliers attended, alongside various discussion platforms

Meanwhile, a new partnership with the Pub Show brought a wide range of suppliers to the pub and bar sector and introduced the new Pub Chef of the Year to the International Salon Culinaire.

HRC Event Manager, Ronda Annesley, said: ‘Our show teams brought together all these events for the first time and it’s been fantastic to have these efforts recognised by the AEO Awards judges.’

HRC 2023 takes place from 20th-22nd March at ExCeL London. Visit www.hrc.co.uk for more information.