The line-up of UK and European chefs has been revealed for Chef HQ at HRC 2024. Curated by Chef Publishing, the area consists of a special guest demo kitchen, an in-conversation stage and a networking area within the biennial exhibition which takes place at ExCeL London from 25th-27th March.

Showcasing the latest trends, ingredients, flavours and popular cuisines from a wide range of chefs, Chef HQ sits at the heart of HRC.

Claire Bosi, Editor of Chef & Restaurant Magazine, said: ‘Expect incredible demos from some of the UK’s most exciting chefs, some brilliant interviews on our discussion stage and a very lively social networking celebration from 3.30pm each day.

‘We have several surprises in store during the three days, so don’t forget to register for your ticket and come join in on the fun. Chef HQ is your space!’

Highlights of this year’s programme include a live demo from celebrity chef Glynn Purnell, a session with HRC Chef Ambassador Lisa Goodwin-Allen and 2023 Young National Chef of the Year Sam Dixon and a must-attend chat with Pierre Koffmann as he reflects on his 55-year career.’

Great British Menu contestant, Adam Smith, who will also appear, said: ‘Join me at Chef HQ at HRC on 25th March as we chat about my time on GBM and share insights and stories from behind the scenes.’

Meanwhile, Chef HQ will also host an inspiring talk with Chris Mitchell and Robbie Laidlaw of Genuine Dining, fresh from their epic 3000-mile row across the Atlantic in aid of Hospitality Action, and The Pem’s Sally Abé will be joined by newly appointed head chef, Jennifer Collins.

Tom Shepherd, Chef Patron at Upstairs by Tom Shepherd will be opening Chef HQ on the Monday, hosting a live demo at the show: ‘Sharing my experiences with peers in such a fun, relaxed environment, surrounded by some amazing culinary stars and future generations of chefs will be a memorable moment.’

Chef HQ takes place on 25-27 March at ExCeL London as part of HRC. To view the full line-up for 2024, visit hrc.co.uk/seminar-programme.