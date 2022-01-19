Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) has welcomed the support from the hospitality industry as the event prepares to return to ExCeL London from 21st – 23rd March.

As one of the very last industry trade shows to take place before the first Covid lockdown in 2020, HRC will be the first major trade event to gather the hospitality and foodservice community together in 2022.

Event Manager Ronda Annesley commented: ‘Like hospitality, the events industry has been unable to operate for much of the past two years, and as such we understand many of the challenges and obstacles that our audiences have been facing.

‘We’ve been thrilled with the engagement from top industry speakers and well-known supplier brands as we prepare for March 2022. I can confidently say this will be a storming reunion for the hospitality and foodservice community.’

The event’s foodservice section will be welcoming back exhibitors such as Britvic, Essential Cuisine and Major International, plus new additions to the show including Quorn Professional, Pact Coffee, UCC Coffee, Edmunds Cocktails and RSPCA Assured.

Meanwhile, a number of past exhibitors have invested in the event’s Professional Kitchen section for 2022, including Unox, First Choice Group, Euro Catering and Grande Cuisine, led by FEA Chairman Stephen Hobbs.

New exhibiting companies for 2022 include Quintex, LLK, R-Tech, and Fagor.

Giuseppe Monti, Fagor’s European commercial director, (pictured below left) said: ‘We have worked closely with a selected partner in the UK over the past three years to help us improve the technology and quality of our core product ranges, and we’re excited to be showcasing at HRC.’

Fagor’s Giuseppe Monti

The newly rebranded Design & Décor section of the show will be hosting returning exhibitors such as King of Cotton, Typhoon, T&G Woodware and Elia International in addition to welcoming new suppliers including Geberit, Villeroy & Boch, Bolsius, Play Shufl, Intent Productions and Drinkstuff.

Over in Hospitality Tech, new exhibitors include Sunday, Workforce.com, Seven Rooms, Slerp and Fourth, and the show is pleased to welcome back leading tech businesses including Kobas, Planday, Tevalis and PointOne.

The show has brought on board exciting new partners for 2022, including EXP101, who have curated the seminar programme for the Vision Stage, designed by Harp Commercial Interiors, and Tried & Supplied, who will be bringing the first live edition of the Better Hospitality Conference to HRC. Additionally, the event is renewing a valued partnership with Hospitality Jobs UK, who will be running the Hospitality’s Talent Conundrum conference.

Long-standing partners supporting the show in 2022 include the Foodservice Equipment Association (The FEA), the Craft Guild of Chefs, Compass Group and The Staff Canteen, who will once again be hosting The Staff Canteen Live, where some of the UK’s top chefs demonstrate their dishes and visitors can learn from the best in the business.

Visitors to the event are registering in their droves, with buyers such as Richard Slater, Manager of The Boathouse, Christchurch, commenting: ‘As a company we have always found this event to be a great source of inspiration and ideas. In these times of uncertainty and change, this is more important than ever.’

Matt Pollard, Group Executive Chef at Arena Racing Company, added: ‘After attending this event for many years, I find the experience an excellent way of meeting new suppliers, seeing new innovations and catching up with old friends.’

In registering to attend HRC 2022, visitors will also have access to partner events The Pub Show, IFE, International Food & Drink Event, IFE Manufacturing and London Produce Show, forming the UK’s largest gathering of food, drink and hospitality professionals, with over 30,000 visitors and 1,500 suppliers.

Find out more at hrc.co.uk.