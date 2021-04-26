As the Scottish hospitality sector reopens today after four months of near-complete closure, the Ice Cream Alliance (ICA) is encouraging members and the wider industry to promote their products to holidaymakers this coming summer. Called the Great British Ice Cream Staycation, the campaign aims to encourage businesses of all types to get involved.

‘Ice cream parlours and ice cream vans have been hard hit in this pandemic, losing a total of £289m in income last year alone*’, comments ICA CEO, Zelica Carr. ‘As the UK’s trade association for the ice cream sector, we’re here to help to remind people what a delicious, fun and affordable treat ice cream can be, and what iconic childhood memories it generates. When you consider lost ice cream sales in cafes, restaurants and hotels and other outlets – in addition to the economic impacts along the supply chain, from manufacturers and flavour houses, to wholesalers and other staff in outlets across the country, it’s crucial we support our members in order to safeguard their survival.’

A free, downloadable DIY marketing toolkit is available to help traders recover from the last 12 months

According to Ms Carr, the new campaign is not about dictating to businesses how to market their products: ‘It’s about harnessing creative flair and dynamism, and providing them with the tools across digital marketing, PR, influencer marketing and Point of Sale promotion to maximise sales after a truly horrid twelve months.’

Surveying members on the effects of the pandemic on business in 2020*, the ICA’s research revealed that 90 ice cream parlours have closed in the last twelve months alone, while around 800 mobile traders have also closed over the same period. ‘However,’ adds Ms Carr, ‘the UK Government’s furlough scheme has been a lifesaver for many businesses, with up to 62% of staff furloughed at some point during the pandemic.

‘The ice cream industry has faced its biggest threat since the Second World War, and we felt that the ICA had to play a major role in helping our sector to recover and flourish once again,’ she added.

To download the FREE Great British Ice Cream Staycation DIY Marketing Toolkit or to find out how your hospitality, tourism business or trade association can get involved, visit www.ice-cream.org/webform/great-british-ice-cream-staycation

*The ICA surveyed members between 8th and 11th March 2021