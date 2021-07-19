Halfords has partnered with the Ice Cream Alliance‘s Great British Ice Cream Staycation campaign to offer the country’s fleet of ice cream vans a free vehicle check.

With expert teams providing five-point vehicle checks and maintenance follow-ups to ensure the nation’s ice cream vans are operating safely and efficiently, the well-known motor factors and bike specialists are gearing up for a bumper year for British getaways.

According to Halfords’ own research, 87% of the population plan to holiday at home this year, with another 45% having already booked and nearly a quarter planning to ‘staycation’ for the first time in years.

According to the company’s Staycation 21 Report, enjoying an ice cream by the sea is one of the top ten staycation holiday experiences, along with eating fish and chips and feeling sand between the toes.

Zelica Carr, ICA CEO, said: ‘It is a valuable boost to the ice cream van sector to have such support from the nationwide maintenance and repair specialist. Along with other parts of the hospitality sector, ice cream vans have had a challenging 18 months. Our Great British Ice Cream Staycation campaign, launched back in March, was created to support ice cream vans and parlours to help them get back on their feet and make the most of a positive trading environment this summer.’

Halfords’ Group Marketing Director, Lisa Bond added: ‘We’re proud to be teaming up with the Ice Cream Alliance to help them continue to support the ice cream sector.’

A free downloadable DIY marketing toolkit is available to help operators to market their products this summer. Visit www.ice-cream.org/webform/great-british-ice-cream-staycation

Halfords’ free vehicle check is available to all ice cream van operators in the UK. Visit https://blog.halfords.com/want-a-flake-with-that-halfords-%20launches-free%20-ice-cream-van-check/

www.ice-cream.org