Catering Scotland

Ice Cream Alliance Teams Up With Halfords To Support Staycation Campaign

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Ice Cream Alliance Teams Up With Halfords To Support Staycation Campaign

Ice Cream Alliance Teams Up With Halfords To Support Staycation Campaign
July 19
17:27 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Halfords has partnered with the Ice Cream Alliance‘s Great British Ice Cream Staycation campaign to offer the country’s fleet of ice cream vans a free vehicle check.

With expert teams providing five-point vehicle checks and maintenance follow-ups to ensure the nation’s ice cream vans are operating safely and efficiently, the well-known motor factors and bike specialists are gearing up for a bumper year for British getaways.

According to Halfords’ own research, 87% of the population plan to holiday at home this year, with another 45% having already booked and nearly a quarter planning to ‘staycation’ for the first time in years.

According to the company’s Staycation 21 Report, enjoying an ice cream by the sea is one of the top ten staycation holiday experiences, along with eating fish and chips and feeling sand between the toes.

Zelica Carr, ICA CEO, said: ‘It is a valuable boost to the ice cream van sector to have such support from the nationwide maintenance and repair specialist. Along with other parts of the hospitality sector, ice cream vans have had a challenging 18 months. Our Great British Ice Cream Staycation campaign, launched back in March, was created to support ice cream vans and parlours to help them get back on their feet and make the most of a positive trading environment this summer.’

Halfords’ Group Marketing Director, Lisa Bond added: ‘We’re proud to be teaming up with the Ice Cream Alliance to help them continue to support the ice cream sector.’

A free downloadable DIY marketing toolkit is available to help operators to market their products this summer. Visit www.ice-cream.org/webform/great-british-ice-cream-staycation

Halfords’ free vehicle check is available to all ice cream van operators in the UK. Visit https://blog.halfords.com/want-a-flake-with-that-halfords-%20launches-free%20-ice-cream-van-check/

www.ice-cream.org

Tags
Halfordsice cream alliance
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.