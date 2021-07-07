A well known vegetarian restaurant in Edinburgh will be relaunched in a different area of the capital later this summer. Hendersons, which originally opened in 1962, closed its doors in 2020 but will now be relocated.

Barrie Henderson (pictured above), the grandson of founder Janet Henderson, has acquired premises on Barclay Place.

‘Many people were in touch last year to tell me how sad they were to see the business close,’ he says. ‘We built up so much loyalty from staff and customers over the years and I’m confident we’ll create a very welcoming environment.’

The new Hendersons will serve food and drinks seven days a week when it opens in September.

www.hendersonsofedinburgh.co.uk