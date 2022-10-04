Inaugural Finalists Announced For The Scottish School Food Awards 2022
The shortlist for the first-ever Scottish School Food Awards has been released.
Fettes College, the Edinburgh Academy, George Heriot’s School and Gordonstoun are among the independent finalists that have been shortlisted alongside local authority schools as far apart as Shetland and the Scottish Borders.
The inaugural awards – which mark the culmination of a new drive to recognise, celebrate and improve standards of well-being, sustainability and school meals across the country – aim to showcase and enhance the influence that healthier lifestyles can have on pupil productivity.
In addition to several independent institutions, the shortlist also includes Cullivoe Primary School in Shetland, Kirkhope and Yarrow Primary Schools in the Scottish Borders, and New Struan School in Alloa, Clackmannanshire.
Others include Mackie Academy in Stonehaven, Croy Primary School in Inverness and Golspie High School in Sutherland.
St Leonards, the independent co-educational school in St Andrews, is shortlisted in four categories, while Edinburgh’s Fettes College and George Heriot’s School each appear in three categories. Croy and Barrhead High, both located in East Renfrewshire, are shortlisted in two categories, while Glenalmond College, Glasgow City Council, George Watson’s College and Stewart’s Mellville College all appear in one apiece.
Open to independent and local authority institutions, in addition to nurseries, music schools, early learning centres, contract caterers and foodservice suppliers, the awards are judged by 14 leading experts from across the education, foodservice, technology and business sectors.
Praising the high standard of entries, Awards Advisory Board chair, John Edward, Director of the Scottish Council of Independent Schools, praised the ‘resourceful approaches,’ ‘consistent quality’ and the efforts of schools to improve foodservice, sustainability and well-being.
The winners of the 2022 awards, run in partnership with Swiss Education Group and Yummy Jobs, will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on the evening of Thursday 27th October at Merchiston Castle School, Edinburgh. Visit www.schoolfoodawards.com for more information.
The Scottish School Food Awards 2022 Shortlist
The Community Benefits Award, sponsored by Thomas Franks
Croy Primary School, Inverness
George Heriot’s, Edinburgh
Kirkhope and Yarrow Primary Schools, Scottish Borders
St Leonards, St Andrews
The Sustainable School of the Year Award, sponsored by 50 Shades Greener
Cullivoe Primary School, Shetland
George Watson’s, College, Edinburgh
St Leonards, St Andrews
The Well-being in Education Award, sponsored by Inspire Catering
Fettes College, Edinburgh
George Heriot’s School, Edinburgh
Gordonstoun School, Moray
St Leonards, St Andrews
The Healthy Living Innovation Award, co-sponsored by Auris and Kafoodle
Fettes College, Edinburgh
George Heriot’s School, Edinburgh
Glasgow City Council and Soil Association Scotland
Gordonstoun School, Moray
The Foodservice Team of the Year Award, sponsored by Pelican Procurement Services
Barrhead High School, East Renfrewshire
The Edinburgh Academy, Edinburgh
New Struan School (Scottish Autism), Alloa
St Leonards, Edinburgh
The Student Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Compass Scotland
Phoebe Lawson, Mackie Academy, Stonehaven
Sophie Pope, Woodfarm High School, East Renfrewshire
Libby Roseweare, Golspie High School, Sutherland
The School Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Swiss Education Group
Alistair MacDonald, Fettes College, Edinburgh
Mark Sturrock, Stewart’s Melville College, Edinburgh
Roy Winston, Chartwells Independent
The Employee of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers and Yummy Jobs
June Comrie, Barrhead High School, East Renfrewshire
Anja Fuglestad, Croy Primary School, Inverness
Natalie Willmore, Glenalmond College, Perthshire
