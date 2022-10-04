The shortlist for the first-ever Scottish School Food Awards has been released.

Fettes College, the Edinburgh Academy, George Heriot’s School and Gordonstoun are among the independent finalists that have been shortlisted alongside local authority schools as far apart as Shetland and the Scottish Borders.

The inaugural awards – which mark the culmination of a new drive to recognise, celebrate and improve standards of well-being, sustainability and school meals across the country – aim to showcase and enhance the influence that healthier lifestyles can have on pupil productivity.

In addition to several independent institutions, the shortlist also includes Cullivoe Primary School in Shetland, Kirkhope and Yarrow Primary Schools in the Scottish Borders, and New Struan School in Alloa, Clackmannanshire.

Others include Mackie Academy in Stonehaven, Croy Primary School in Inverness and Golspie High School in Sutherland.

St Leonards, the independent co-educational school in St Andrews, is shortlisted in four categories, while Edinburgh’s Fettes College and George Heriot’s School each appear in three categories. Croy and Barrhead High, both located in East Renfrewshire, are shortlisted in two categories, while Glenalmond College, Glasgow City Council, George Watson’s College and Stewart’s Mellville College all appear in one apiece.

Open to independent and local authority institutions, in addition to nurseries, music schools, early learning centres, contract caterers and foodservice suppliers, the awards are judged by 14 leading experts from across the education, foodservice, technology and business sectors.

Praising the high standard of entries, Awards Advisory Board chair, John Edward, Director of the Scottish Council of Independent Schools, praised the ‘resourceful approaches,’ ‘consistent quality’ and the efforts of schools to improve foodservice, sustainability and well-being.

The winners of the 2022 awards, run in partnership with Swiss Education Group and Yummy Jobs, will be announced at a black-tie ceremony on the evening of Thursday 27th October at Merchiston Castle School, Edinburgh. Visit www.schoolfoodawards.com for more information.

The Scottish School Food Awards 2022 Shortlist

The Community Benefits Award, sponsored by Thomas Franks

Croy Primary School, Inverness

George Heriot’s, Edinburgh

Kirkhope and Yarrow Primary Schools, Scottish Borders

St Leonards, St Andrews

The Sustainable School of the Year Award, sponsored by 50 Shades Greener

Cullivoe Primary School, Shetland

George Watson’s, College, Edinburgh

St Leonards, St Andrews

The Well-being in Education Award, sponsored by Inspire Catering

Fettes College, Edinburgh

George Heriot’s School, Edinburgh

Gordonstoun School, Moray

St Leonards, St Andrews

The Healthy Living Innovation Award, co-sponsored by Auris and Kafoodle

Fettes College, Edinburgh

George Heriot’s School, Edinburgh

Glasgow City Council and Soil Association Scotland

Gordonstoun School, Moray

The Foodservice Team of the Year Award, sponsored by Pelican Procurement Services

Barrhead High School, East Renfrewshire

The Edinburgh Academy, Edinburgh

New Struan School (Scottish Autism), Alloa

St Leonards, Edinburgh

The Student Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Compass Scotland

Phoebe Lawson, Mackie Academy, Stonehaven

Sophie Pope, Woodfarm High School, East Renfrewshire

Libby Roseweare, Golspie High School, Sutherland

The School Chef of the Year Award, sponsored by Swiss Education Group

Alistair MacDonald, Fettes College, Edinburgh

Mark Sturrock, Stewart’s Melville College, Edinburgh

Roy Winston, Chartwells Independent

The Employee of the Year Award, co-sponsored by Bruce Stevenson Insurance Brokers and Yummy Jobs

June Comrie, Barrhead High School, East Renfrewshire

Anja Fuglestad, Croy Primary School, Inverness

Natalie Willmore, Glenalmond College, Perthshire