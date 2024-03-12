HRC, part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week, returns to ExCeL London on 25th-27th March to showcase the latest innovative suppliers in foodservice and hospitality, and to provide invaluable insights into the latest trends in the sector.

Divided into four key show sections – hospitality tech, professional kitchen, foodservice and furniture, interiors and tableware, each with a wide range of suppliers – HRC offers a unique opportunity to meet with brands from all sectors of the indusry.

These include clean-labelled food brand, Delitaly’s, compostable food-packaging supplier Vegware, and global oats supplier Quaker, to DTM Print, cutting edge ink printers for cookies, candies and other products.

Confectionery brand and producer of classics such as Rainbow Drops, Double Dip and Love Hearts, Swizzels Matlow, will be showcasing a 2023 launch of Original Squashies as an ideal on-the-go option for consumers seeking an alternative to chocolate or savoury snacks.

Elsewhere in the three-day show, Yew Tree Dairy will also be exhibiting. Thanks to a brand-new, state-of-the-art processing facility, the large-volume producer is capable of processing more than two million litres of milk each day, along with a range of fresh pasteurised liquid milks, creams, milk powders and concentrates.

Over in HRC’s Hospitality Tech section, operators can meet with brands including workforce management platform, Planday, all-in-one people solution Bizimply, payments brand Dojo, and workforce and inventory tech brand, Fourth.

Plus, the show’s TechX stage will see a number of tech suppliers pitching new and innovative products over the three days of the show in dedicated Launchpad sessions.

In Furniture, Interiors and Tableware, visitors can meet with the show’s design partners, Design Command and Harp Design, in addition to brands such as Dualit, Denby Pottery (pictured above), long-life flower brand Ethereal Blooms, and Geberit, a European leader in sanitary products.

Finally, the show’s Professional Kitchen section will be home to equipment suppliers including Welbilt, Grand Cuisine, UNOX, Meiko, Jestic Foodservice Solutions, Liebherr, Panasonic, Retigo and many more.

Professional cooking appliance specialist Rational will also be taking part in HRC just weeks after unveiling its latest launch, the iHexagon, which combines steam, hot air and microwave technology in what the company says is an industry first.

HRC takes place alongside IFE Manufacturing, IFE, The Pub Show and International Salon Culinaire as part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week. To find out more about everything happening at this year’s event, and to register for your complimentary trade ticket, visit hrc.co.uk.