As the industry rebuilds, operators in all sectors are realising more than ever the need to retain talent and to support the development of leadership in the post-pandemic world.

With a network of over 100 established leaders from the worlds of sport, law, finance, business and hospitality, Ritrovo (translated from Italian means an informal get-together) is responding to the need to engage and develop leadership candidates of the future. Bringing together experienced leaders and new talent, the new app has been designed to build a framework of continuous learning. The findings from extensive recent research include:

The average age of a CEO has risen in age by 15 years in the last 15 years

The average age of an employee becoming a director is now 48, a board director is 54 and CEOs are 58

72% of company boards are concerned at the lack of prospective board directors

63% of employees do not trust their leadership teams

The average number of days lost through sickness and presenteeism is 34.5 days per year

The majority of Millennials do not believe in the values and ethics of their respective businesses

58% do not feel they have the confidence for the workplace

72% have a fear of failure

Using the knowledge and skills of some of the best operators in the business, Ritrovo aims to challenge these new norms by creating environments where emerging leadership talent has the confidence to challenge their senior players and find their voices within their organisations.

A centre of excellence for companies with a focus on the development of their leadership, Ritrovo provides:

Interviews with more than 100 leaders from across hospitality

Content from over 400 lectures, Ted Talks, articles, film clips and inspirational speeches

Access to over 80 mentors and top leaders from across the globe

Bespoke support for skills and knowledge development

Skills development in networking, presentation, social interaction and relationship building

A platform for the development of mental fortitude

Visit www.myritrovo.com for more information.

Watch the videos below to see what people say about the ground-breaking new leadership app…