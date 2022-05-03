Scotland Food and Drink has today announced that CEO, James Withers, has taken the decision to step down after more than a decade in the role.

Scotland Food and Drink Chair, Lucinda Bruce-Gardyne, said: ‘James has made a transformational contribution to our organisation and his impact has been felt across the food and drink sector in Scotland. His successor will inherit a strong, well-established organisation, a talented staff body and a sector critical to the future of Scotland’s economy and communities.

‘The Board and staff will be very sad to see James depart, but we understand his decision and are very pleased he has agreed to stay and work closely with myself and the Board to manage the transition.’

James Withers added: ‘It has been a huge privilege to be in this role for over a decade and it has been a very difficult decision to step down. I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the Board, our partners and the wider industry that have supported me in the job. So many in government and business have been willing to work in partnership with the SF&D team to try and build Scotland’s reputation for food and drink, both here and internationally.’

Mr Withers will remain with the organisation over the coming months to support the search for his successor, the recruitment process for whom is expected to commence in the coming weeks.