Catering Scotland

Job Opportunity: Graham & Sibbald Seeking Experienced Agent For National Hotel and Leisure Team

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Job Opportunity: Graham & Sibbald Seeking Experienced Agent For National Hotel and Leisure Team

Job Opportunity: Graham & Sibbald Seeking Experienced Agent For National Hotel and Leisure Team
May 12
21:56 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald have announced they are seeking an experienced agent for the company’s busy hotel and leisure team.

Ideal candidates will be fully qualified Chartered Surveyors with good experience in the commercial agency market, although previous specialist knowledge of the hotel and leisure sector is not mandatory.

The role will be primarily based in Glasgow and Edinburgh – although the team covers the whole of Scotland – and will involve acquisition and disposal of heritable and leasehold premises. In addition, client relations/handling, inspections, report writing, managing ongoing instructions, negotiation skills and more will be required, as will a full UK driving license. A background in retail and leisure agency would be beneficial.

Employee benefits:

  • Competitive salary
  • Generous annual leave and bank holiday entitlement
  • Company pension scheme
  • Cycle to Work scheme
  • Private Healthcare
  • Pension

Role Requirements:

  • Relevant RICS-accredited qualification preferred (Undergraduate or Masters)
  • Strong numeracy skills, including the use of Microsoft Excel, are required to analyse clients’ businesses.
  • An ability to learn quickly, retain information, work under pressure and understand the importance of meeting deadlines in order to deliver excellent client care

To apply, download the following Application for Employment from the link below and send to recruitment@g-s.co.uk

Download Application Form

Tags
chartered surveyors scotlandcommercial property for sale scotlandgraham and sibbaldguesthouses for sale scotlandHotels for sale Scotlandleisure properties for sale scotlandlicensed trade specialistspubs for sale scotlandRestaurants for sale Scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.