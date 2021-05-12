Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald have announced they are seeking an experienced agent for the company’s busy hotel and leisure team.

Ideal candidates will be fully qualified Chartered Surveyors with good experience in the commercial agency market, although previous specialist knowledge of the hotel and leisure sector is not mandatory.

The role will be primarily based in Glasgow and Edinburgh – although the team covers the whole of Scotland – and will involve acquisition and disposal of heritable and leasehold premises. In addition, client relations/handling, inspections, report writing, managing ongoing instructions, negotiation skills and more will be required, as will a full UK driving license. A background in retail and leisure agency would be beneficial.

Employee benefits:

Competitive salary

Generous annual leave and bank holiday entitlement

Company pension scheme

Cycle to Work scheme

Private Healthcare

Role Requirements:

Relevant RICS-accredited qualification preferred (Undergraduate or Masters)

Strong numeracy skills, including the use of Microsoft Excel, are required to analyse clients’ businesses.

An ability to learn quickly, retain information, work under pressure and understand the importance of meeting deadlines in order to deliver excellent client care

To apply, download the following Application for Employment from the link below and send to recruitment@g-s.co.uk

Download Application Form