JW Fillshill, one of Scotland’s oldest independent food and drink wholesalers, has completed a relocation from Hillington to its purpose-built distribution centre near Glasgow Airport.

The fifth-generation family business, which recently acquired rival wholesale business, Iain Hill Ltd, has opened its new 120,400 sq ft depot at Westway Park after lengthy delays caused by the pandemic and unforeseen planning issues.

The 16-metre-high warehouse – which incorporates over 200 solar panels covering 400 sqm of roof space – features 12 loading docks and an innovative four-floor pick tower with capacity for over 1,520 pallets and storage capacity of up to 8,650 pallets.

The distribution centre has also been designed with the comfort of staff in mind with internal office accommodation carefully created to make the most of natural light and provide colleagues with a comfortable working environment that will help boost both productivity and mental health.

CEO, Simon Hannah (pictured left), said: ‘We will use the new facility to drive operational efficiency and promote the keenest prices as we aspire to become the most frictionless wholesaler in Scotland for our customers and suppliers to do business with.’