Waste management company, Keenan Recycling, has announced it can now offer full UK coverage despite nationwide driver shortages.

The CIS Excellence Awards Independent Hotel of the Year co-sponsor has invested more than £4m in new trucks over the last 12 months, adding six new depots including London, Exeter and Manchester, and recruiting around 25% more drivers.

Following the investment, the company plans to increase its headcount by over 200% in the next two years and invest in another 200 high-tech vehicles.

Currently processing over 100,000 tonnes of organic waste each year, the company turns food waste into premium- grade compost or biofuel to generate electricity at anaerobic digestion plants (ADPs) across England.

The Aberdeen-based firm has also introduced a driving academy at sites in Manchester, Leeds, Guildford, Shrewsbury and Newcastle as it seeks to fill some of the 100,000 reported shortages in HGV drivers across the UK.

‘More than 1,000 people have applied for our driving academy which includes paid-for training, a competitive salary job security,’ says collections director Claire Keenan (pictured above with MD husband Grant). ‘As part of this initiative we are also offering accommodation for those who need to relocate in order to undergo training.’

Scotland has been practising food waste legislation for seven years and England is set to catch up by 2023. As a result of the new regulation, businesses that produce, handle or sell food will by law have to recycle leftovers or food that has gone out of date.

‘Offering full coverage across the UK puts us in an ideal position to expand our services and capitalise on these new opportunities,’ adds Claire. ‘We have extensive experience in the changes and know how we can best work with customers to reduce waste but to help save them money too.’

