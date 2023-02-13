Continuing the series, David Martin discusses the importance of choosing wrapped cutlery and meal packs to accompany food-to-go items…

David Martin

Six months into the single-use plastic cutlery ban in Scotland, and with the news that a ban will also be in place in England from this October, wooden disposable cutlery looks likely to be the main replacement of choice.

The use of quality disposable utensils is a critical factor when it comes to expensive street food and upmarket food on the go. However, some traders are still overlooking the wrapped options when considering what’s available.

The impact of the pandemic – from the effect it had on the psyche of the British public to the devastating toll it took on small businesses – has meant that the decision by some operators to refrain from providing wrapped cutlery seems to be nonsensical. Who wants to pay for a takeaway or street food without the guarantee that the cutlery that comes with it is clean and germ-free?

We believe that wrapped meal packs and individually wrapped cutlery should be regarded as an essential, rather than a luxury. Sales of our individually wrapped cutlery items have certainly increased since the ban was introduced in Scotland, and we expect those figures to continue to rise as England’s ban draws closer.

Our individually wrapped cutlery items sit alongside our wrapped meal packs, which comprise knife, fork and napkin and come with or without salt and pepper sachets.

The caterers that are choosing these wrapped goods recognise that hygiene features highly amoung customers’ priorities and that most consumers have a lingering concern regarding the spreading of viruses and infections. They don’t want knives, forks and napkins that have been handled prior to use.

Wrapped meal packs and cutlery don’t just offer a cleaner eating experience; they also provide peace of mind which, for many, is priceless.

Herald has offered natural birchwood cutlery, including stirrers and skewers, for some years. Part of its quality Rootier range, which also includes lolly sticks, ice cream spoons and chopsticks, the products sit alongside the popular Mr Chip birchwood chip fork, which has itself established its own following in recent years, securing almost 100 percent of repeat business for Herald.

David Martin is national sales manager for Herald. Visit www.heraldplastic.com or call 0208 507 7900 for more information and to order a copy of the catalogue.