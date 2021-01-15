The hospitality industry is currently living through one of its greatest challenges in living memory. Ultimately, however, once the vaccine has done its job and operators begin to rebuild, it will be highly skilled and experienced individuals who become key to leading their businesses and focusing on their teams.

David Cochrane introduces the new Tourism and Hospitality Talent Development Programme…

This virtual Leadership, Management and Supervisory training programme has been developed over many months and with considerable support from all sectors. Designed to motivate and develop top talent to help the sector to recover from the significant impact the pandemic has had across the tourism and hospitality sectors in Scotland, the initiative aims to address and deal with the key challenges faced by industry as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

Funded by the Scottish Government, the programme is being administered by HIT Scotland.

The new initiative will equip future leaders with the skills, knowledge and networks to make an impact when the sector begins to recover

There will be 975 places available, with 13 groups of 25 people able to take part in each of the three categories: Supervisor; Manager, and Leader.

David Cochrane is Chief Executive of the Hospitality Industry Trust (HIT) Scotland.

www.hitscotland.co.uk