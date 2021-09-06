Walk For Calm, the nationwide initiative aimed at promoting well-being through taking time to think, exercise, reflect and energise, kicks off this coming Friday, 10th September.

Back for a second year, the event is powered by mum, in partnership with Caterer.com, UKHospitality, Umbrella Training, The Caterer, Institute of Hospitality, Tonic Talent, Lexington Catering, AA Media, EXP101, Sixty-Eight People, HIT Scotland, HRinHospitality, Arena, Hoteliers’ Charter, Catering Scotland and Off to Work.

Craig Prentice , Founder of Walk for Calm, said: ‘There has never been a more important time for people to come together in a fun way to increase awareness of well-being and positive mental health.’

Mark Lewis is CEO of Hospitality Action, added: ‘We received 20,000 emails asking for help in the first week of last year’s lock-down and we calculate that Hospitality Action has helped approximately 5,000 hospitality households since COVID first struck last March. By taking part in Walk for Calm you’ll be keeping active and engaged, taking care of your own mental health as you take care of others.’

Timed to coincide with Suicide Prevention Day, Walk for Calm is supported by several prominent organisations and individuals. Simon Gunning, CEO at the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a leading movement against suicide, said: ‘Every week 125 people in the UK take their own lives. We run a helpline from five to midnight, seven days a week and over the past year, we took over 130,000 calls and visits to our website – more than double that of the previous period – so our services are clearly needed more than ever.’

Walk for Calm kicks off on World Suicide Prevention Day, Friday 10th September and runs until Sunday 26th September. Organised hosted walks take place on Saturday 18th September in London, Brighton, Bristol, Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester and Edinburgh.

#walkforcalm