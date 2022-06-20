Levy UK + I, the sports and entertainment division of Compass Group UK and Ireland, has agreed a new commercial partnership with Rangers F.C. to provide matchday F&B experiences at Ibrox Stadium.

In partnership with Rangers, the company will also manage non-matchday meetings, conferences and events, and the new partnership will facilitate further local employment and apprenticeship opportunities.

Jon Davies, Managing Director, Levy UK, said: ‘Compass Scotland already has strong roots in Glasgow and we’re looking forward to enhancing local, sustainable, plant-forward options, and creating local employment opportunities.’

Rangers’ Commercial & Marketing Director, James Bisgrove, added: ‘The proposal and commercial offer from Levy stood out as a strong fit for Rangers Football Club and our supporters. We recognise their impressive global credentials including at other top-tier UK football stadiums and venues, and the Rangers board is excited by the potential of this new partnership. The commercial opportunity for the club is vast given the innovative profit share model we have agreed, with the majority of profits being retained by Rangers.’

