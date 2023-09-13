Catering Scotland

Marriott Glasgow Appoints Eric Avenier As Head Chef

September 13
07:07 2023
Glasgow Marriott’s new restaurant has unveiled its first head chef ahead of launch next month.

Eric Avenier has been appointed to launch Hazel from the Scotsman Group, where he worked across restaurants including the Corinthian Club, Scotsman Hotel and Bothy Brasserie. 

The 51-year-old chef has spent more than two decades in hotel and restaurant kitchen teams in his native France and Scotland, including two years as executive head chef at Mar Hall Hotel between 2012 and 2014. 

The new restaurant, part of the new AC by Marriott Glasgow hotel, is open to hotel guests and the public and will operate over breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Avenier said: ‘It’s been a long time since Glasgow City Centre had such an exciting addition to its heart and I’m looking forward to being part of its success.’

Craig Munro, General Manager at AC by Marriott Glasgow, added: ‘Hazel combines Glasgow’s affinity for excellent independent restaurants with the wide-reaching romanticised appeal of the classic hotel bar.’

The Love Loan property development project – from Edinburgh-based private investment and real estate firm Chris Stewart Group – will transform an area close to George Square into a thriving leisure and residential space including bars, restaurants, health and well-being facilities, and other ancillary uses.

The development arrives as Glasgow City councillors recently voted through an ambitious master plan aimed at repositioning the city centre for the next 30 years.

hazelglasgow.co.uk

