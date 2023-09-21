Catering Scotland

Master Chefs of Great Britain Announce Scottish Highland Chef Winner

September 21
10:59 2023
The Master Chefs of Great Britain have announced the winner of the Scottish Highland Chef competition, the final for which took place yesterday.

Iain Tennant, Junior Chef de Partie at the Gleneagles Hotel, prepared a three-course menu alongside seven other contestants at Perth College UHI over two-and-a-half hours.

Each participant had to include Scottish produce with a starter of hand dived scallops from a recipe provided by the Chairman of the Judges, Chef Steven Doherty, a main of venison and a dessert featuring the bounty of seasonal berries which demonstrated their individual skills. They were judged on taste, presentation, creativity and workmanship.

Originally launched by Albert Roux over a decade ago, the competition has been taken over by Roux’s former head chef, Steven Doherty, who leads the panel of judges.

The panel of judges included:

  • Steven Doherty
  • Stevie McLaughlin
  • Graeme Cheevers, Head Chef of Unalome
  • Derek Johnstone
  • Glen Watson
  • George McIvor

Iain Tennant received a cash prize of £500 and stages in both the Corinthian, in Glasgow, and Restaurant Andrew Fairlie. Runner up, Hayley Bruce, received a cash prize of £250 and a stage in Unalome.

The eight finalists included:

  • Josh Cooper, Perth College
  • Ross Marshall, The Station Hotel, Rothes
  • Nayeli Alcazar, South Lanarkshire College
  • Lewis MacLeod, UHI Argyll
  • Hayley Bruce, The Carnegie Club, Skibo Castle
  • Jordan Clark, The Grandtully Hotel
  • Iain Tennant, The Gleneagles Hotel
  • James How, Aramark

www.masterchefsgb.co.uk

chefs scotland
