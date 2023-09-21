The Master Chefs of Great Britain have announced the winner of the Scottish Highland Chef competition, the final for which took place yesterday.

Iain Tennant, Junior Chef de Partie at the Gleneagles Hotel, prepared a three-course menu alongside seven other contestants at Perth College UHI over two-and-a-half hours.

Each participant had to include Scottish produce with a starter of hand dived scallops from a recipe provided by the Chairman of the Judges, Chef Steven Doherty, a main of venison and a dessert featuring the bounty of seasonal berries which demonstrated their individual skills. They were judged on taste, presentation, creativity and workmanship.

Originally launched by Albert Roux over a decade ago, the competition has been taken over by Roux’s former head chef, Steven Doherty, who leads the panel of judges.

The panel of judges included:

Steven Doherty

Stevie McLaughlin

Graeme Cheevers, Head Chef of Unalome

Derek Johnstone

Glen Watson

George McIvor

Iain Tennant received a cash prize of £500 and stages in both the Corinthian, in Glasgow, and Restaurant Andrew Fairlie. Runner up, Hayley Bruce, received a cash prize of £250 and a stage in Unalome.

The eight finalists included:

Josh Cooper, Perth College

Ross Marshall, The Station Hotel, Rothes

Nayeli Alcazar, South Lanarkshire College

Lewis MacLeod, UHI Argyll

Hayley Bruce, The Carnegie Club, Skibo Castle

Jordan Clark, The Grandtully Hotel

Iain Tennant, The Gleneagles Hotel

James How, Aramark

