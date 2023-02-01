MasterChef Champion 2022, Eddie Scott, and Italian chef, Gennaro Contaldo – mentor to Jaime Oliver – have been confirmed to appear at this year’s Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show, which takes place from 7th to 9th February at the Yorkshire Event Centre in Harrogate.

Appearing as part of the show’s demo kitchen on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th, Eddie (pictured above) will be cooking up various specialities including Keralan Banana Split, and Rose and Pistachio Kulfi Baked Alaska.

Click here to register for the show

Gennaro Contaldo

Inspired by his family’s Indian heritage, he says his grandparents, who were both skilled cooks, taught him the basics of Punjabi cuisine and the art of cooking with spice.

Meanwhile, Gennaro Contaldo will be signing copies of his new book, Gennaro’s Cucina, at the show on Wednesday 8 February.

Meanwhile Steph Moon who will showcase recipes and ideas designed to be a hit with consumers. This year she will be joined by four-time National Champion, Philip Mancini, with recipe ideas to include Festival of Coronation, with ice cream treats fit for a king, in addition to the forthcoming Coronation, and ‘Fire and Ice’, where chili meets ice cream.

Tickets to the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show are £13 plus booking fee. Attendance is free for ICA members. To register to attend and for further information go to: www.ice-cream.org/ice-cream-and-artisan-food-show