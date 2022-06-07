McMillan Hotels has been sold by Graham and Sibbald to former rival, Bespoke Hotels. The family-owned group, whose portfolio includes North West Castle in Stranraer, The Cally Palace Hotel and Golf Course in Gatehouse of Fleet and Fernhill Hotel in Portpatrick, will continue on a business-as-usual basis with all staff being retained by the new owners. Managing Director, Douglas McMillan, said: ‘As our hotels have been owned by the family for many years, it was imperative that the trio were placed in safe hands.’

With almost 90 hotels, over 5,000 rooms and more than 6,000 staff, Bespoke Hotels is one of the UK’s leading independent hotel groups.

For more information on this and other businesses marketed by hospitality and licensed trade specialists Graham & Sibbald, visit www.g-s.co.uk.

www.g-s.co.uk

www.bespokehotels.com