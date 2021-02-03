Catering Scotland

Caterer.com Comments on Minister of Hospitality Debate
February 03
18:34 2021
Calls for the appointment of a Minister of Hospitality were discussed yesterday in the House of Lords.

Commenting on the debate, Neil Pattison, Director (pictured left) at Caterer.com, said:

Neil Pattison, Director at Caterer.com

‘Support provided by the UK Government has been appreciated. However, we stand with the industry in asking for dedicated senior Ministerial support. With the right support and clearer guidance on reopening, the sector can return to strength and play an important role in the recovery of the wider economy as one of the UK’s biggest employers.

‘We know there is a strong desire among the public for hospitality to reopen as soon as possible, with surges in staycation bookings for summer 2021 already being reported. Caterer.com is seeing early signs of green shoots, with some hotels beginning to recruit for what we believe will be a very busy summer.

This significant pent-up customer demand for hospitality services can play a pivotal role in creating future jobs, helping to reboot the economy and addressing the unemployment crisis.’ www.caterer.com

Caterer.com
