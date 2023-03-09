Following the second and final day of ScotHot 2023 at the SEC Glasgow, a brand of freeze-dried garnish for cocktails and beverages has reported significant interest and positive feedback.

The Mixologist’s Garden booth showcased a wide range of all-natural products, including pre-sliced citrus and berries and received a positive response from bartenders, mixologists, and beverage professionals alike. ‘The demand for premium garnishes has been steadily increasing and our products are designed to elevate the flavour and appearance of cocktails and beverages,’ said Stuart Findlater, Business Director of Mixologist’s Garden.

The company’s products are made with without preservatives and are carefully crafted to provide long-lasting and ambient shelf life.

