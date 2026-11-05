M&J Fresh Seafood and Brakes Win MSC Foodservice Supplier of the Year For 12th Time

Sysco companies M&J Fresh Seafood and Brakes have been named MSC UK Foodservice Supplier of the Year at the 2026 MSC UK Awards.

David Cole, Merchandising Director at Sysco GB, said: ‘We are committed to providing customers with confidence in the provenance of the seafood they serve, alongside the quality and consistency they expect from us. The award reflects the principles behind One Planet One Table, Sysco’s sustainability-focused initiative which helps customers to identify products that are supported by robust third-party certifications.’

M&J Fresh Seafood and Brakes have won the MSC UK Foodservice Supplier Award for 12 of the past 13 years.

For more information on how Brakes Scotland can help your foodservice or hospitality business to thrive, visit www.brake.co.uk.

Brakes Scotland will be exhibiting at ScotHot 2027 which takes place from 26th – 27th February at the SEC Glasgow. Visit www.scothot.co.uk for more information.