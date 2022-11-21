Nespresso Professional has added a new blend to its Origins coffee range. Crafted by farmers in Tolima, Colombia, Origins Colombia Organic is characterised by its bready, toasted cereal and red fruit notes topped by a generously dense crema with a lasting aftertaste.

Like all Nespresso coffees, Colombia has been sourced through the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality Program, a unique approach developed to secure the highest quality coffee while protecting the environment and enhancing farmer welfare.

Inspired by the land, Origins Colombia Organic immerses coffee drinkers into the distinct taste of a given region.

Donna Dowson, UK Sales Manager of Business Development at Nespresso Professional, said: ‘Scotland’s hospitality sector has some of the best locations in which to enjoy a relaxing coffee. Whatever the size of your venue, there is a machine to suit your needs.

Contact Donna.Dowson@lyreco.com or visit www.lyreco.com to find out more about Origins Colombia Organic and the full range of Nespresso Professional machines for the hospitality sector.