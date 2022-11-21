Catering Scotland

Nespresso Professional Launches New Coffee Blend

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Nespresso Professional Launches New Coffee Blend

Nespresso Professional Launches New Coffee Blend
November 21
13:25 2022
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nespresso Professional has added a new blend to its Origins coffee range. Crafted by farmers in Tolima, Colombia, Origins Colombia Organic is characterised by its bready, toasted cereal and red fruit notes topped by a generously dense crema with a lasting aftertaste.

Like all Nespresso coffees, Colombia has been sourced through the Nespresso AAA Sustainable Quality Program, a unique approach developed to secure the highest quality coffee while protecting the environment and enhancing farmer welfare.

Inspired by the land, Origins Colombia Organic immerses coffee drinkers into the distinct taste of a given region.

Donna Dowson, UK Sales Manager of Business Development at Nespresso Professional, said: Scotland’s hospitality sector has some of the best locations in which to enjoy a relaxing coffee. Whatever the size of your venue, there is a machine to suit your needs.

Contact Donna.Dowson@lyreco.com or visit www.lyreco.com to find out more about Origins Colombia Organic and the full range of Nespresso Professional machines for the hospitality sector.

Tags
Nespressonespresso professional
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.