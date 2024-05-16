Peter Walker FIH MI, General Manager at Fonab Castle, near Pitlochry, has been appointed chair of the Institute of Hospitality (IoH) Scotland Region.

Speaking about his appointment in Scotland, Walker (pictured) confirmed: ‘There is a great deal I want to achieve including collaborating with hospitality professionals across the Institute’s international network to promote hospitality careers in Scotland and to help inspire new and existing talent to thrive. I’m really looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.

www.instituteofhospitality.org/ioh-scotland-region/