Catering Scotland

New IoH Chair Scotland Named

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Graham and Sibbald Announce Directorship Roles OIOpublisher Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald have announced the promotion of Kevin Hunter and Scott Graham to director. With more than 12 years’ experience, Kevin (pictured...
  

New IoH Chair Scotland Named

New IoH Chair Scotland Named
May 16
06:44 2024
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Peter Walker FIH MI, General Manager at Fonab Castle, near Pitlochry, has been appointed chair of the Institute of Hospitality (IoH) Scotland Region.

Speaking about his appointment in Scotland, Walker (pictured) confirmed: ‘There is a great deal I want to achieve including collaborating with hospitality professionals across the Institute’s international network to promote hospitality careers in Scotland and to help inspire new and existing talent to thrive. I’m really looking forward to the opportunities that lie ahead.

www.instituteofhospitality.org/ioh-scotland-region/

Welcome to our Scotland Region
Tags
Institute of Hospitalityinstitute of hospitality scotland
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  • Graham and Sibbald Announce Directorship Roles Chartered surveyors and business valuation experts, Graham and Sibbald have announced the promotion of Kevin Hunter and Scott Graham to director. With more than 12 years’ experience, Kevin (pictured above...
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.