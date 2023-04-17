Innovative dispensers offer unparalleled hygiene, simple operation and cutting-edge technology…

Kimberly-Clark Professional™ launched its ICON™ dispenser collection in the UK last month. An innovative washroom solution that brings game-changing hygiene and delivers unmatched dispensing performance, the ICON™ portfolio showcases three system solutions for hand towels, toilet tissue and skincare, including soap and sanitiser.

To gain a better understanding of how people’s attitudes have shifted in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kimberly-Clark Professional commissioned a survey which revealed perceptions of cleanliness alongside evolving hygiene habits, expectations and standards. The findings included:

Over three quarters of respondents (76%) have had poor experiences with hand hygiene in public washrooms since the pandemic

Almost half (46%) wash their hands more frequently than before the pandemic because they pay more attention to hygiene overall

42% have experienced empty or improperly functioning paper towel dispensers

In the wake of COVID-19, the survey results underline that washroom users need reassurance that their hygiene, safety and health remain a top priority.

Confidence by Design

While most dispensers are designed around paper, the Kimberly-Clark Professional™ ICON™ collection is designed to offer style, simplicity, cutting-edge technology and a human-centric experience.

Craig Bowman, General Manager at Kimberly-Clark Professional™ in the UK, said: ‘As higher expectations of cleanliness become a lasting benchmark, we want to be a trusted provider of game-changing solutions for hygiene and safety.

‘The launch of the Kimberly-Clark Professional™ ICON™ dispenser demonstrates our commitment to delivering unmatchable confidence in the washroom.’

Touchless Performance for Game-Changing Hygiene

Featuring a touchless dispensing system with a hidden towel mode that minimises contact and reduces the risks of cross-contamination, the ICON™ collection offers dual sensor technology that recognises partially torn sheets and presents a new one before dispenser issues occur.

Best Performance and Efficiency

The Kimberly-Clark Professional™ ICON™ collection supports facilities staff to improve maintenance efficiency.

Features include:

Easy-to-read intuitive control panel, so less training is required to operate the dispensers

Easily visible lighting and servicing cues that indicate when products need replenishment

Direct Drive Technology for enhanced efficiency, better battery life and less noise

The hand towel rolls have a plastic-free core plug to allow full recycling in a single waste stream

Minimal maintenance with 99.9% jam-free performance

A single set of batteries that deliver up to 150,000 dispenses

Simple to access with a smooth, controlled opening-and-closing experience

Groundbreaking function and design for the ultimate dispensing experience

The Kimberly-Clark Professional™ ICON™ collection features designer face plates in a range of colours to complement every environment and help elevate the washroom experience. Customisable designs include warm marble, cherry blossom and ebony wood grain, as well as black, silver and white mosaic.

‘The launch of the ICON™ collection combines over 150 years of hygiene innovation with modern design to create a new product that elevates any space and highlights our commitment to being a global leading provider of hygiene, safety, and productivity solutions,’ concludes Mr Bowman.

Visit Kimberly-Clark Professional™ ICON™ for more information.