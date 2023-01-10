Celebrating 50 years with with the hospitality hotlist

ScotHot, Scotland’s leading showcase for food, drink, hospitality, retail and tourism, has announced the launch of its search for the industry’s most talented newcomers as part of the exhibition’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Ahead of the event in March, ‘ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars’ list will identify and celebrate the up-and-coming individuals who are making their mark within the hospitality, catering, retail, beverage and tourism sectors.

Nominations are now open via ScotHot’s online form, where individuals can nominate their colleagues, friends, employees and role models in each category.

Entries are not limited by age, and anyone can be nominated provided they have ten years’ experience or less within the industry.

Each of the five categories will be made up of 10 nominees, with shortlisted nominees honoured with an exclusive drinks’ reception event and a position on the wall of fame at ScotHot23 in March.

ScotHot’s Managing Director, Toby Wand, said of the launch: ‘After the challenges of the last couple of years, we want to shine a light on the emerging talent in the sectors represented at ScotHot23.

This list is a representation of the individuals who are making a mark in the industry and it will provide them with a platform to be recognised for their hard work.



Now in its 50th year, ScotHot23, which takes place at the SEC Glasgow from 8th-9th March 2023, offers an unmissable opportunity for delegates to meet with suppliers, share ideas, network with contemporaries and learn about the latest trends from across the industry.

Supported by major partners including VisitScotland, Scotland Food & Drink, Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA), the Scottish Licenced Trade Association (SLTA), Scottish Licensed Trade News (SLTN), HOSPA, Scottish Chefs, The Staff Canteen, The Guild of Fine Food, The Caterer and Drink Think, this year’s event is expected to welcome an estimated 7,000 visitors over the two-day showcase.

Nominations are now open for ScotHot’s 50 Rising Stars and will close at 5pm on Monday 6th February

www.scothot.co.uk