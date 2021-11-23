Catering Scotland

Number One Restaurant Manager Recognised at 2021 Cateys

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  

Number One Restaurant Manager Recognised at 2021 Cateys

Number One Restaurant Manager Recognised at 2021 Cateys
November 23
10:13 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The restaurant manager at Edinburgh’s Number One at the Balmoral has also scooped the Restaurant Manager of the Year Award at the Hotel Cateys 2021 in London.

A member of the Michelin-starred establishment’s team for 14 years, Emma Lonie (pictured) oversees the front of house operations. Her accolade forms part of a long list of awards for the team, including receiving the CIS Restaurant of the Year Award 2020.

www.roccofortehotels.com/hotels-and-resorts/the-balmoral-hotel/dining/number-one/

Tags
CIS Excellence Awardsemma lonienumber one at the balmoralrestaurant manager of the year 2021
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Catering Scotland

Catering Scotland

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Only registered users can comment.

Recent Posts

@CATERINGSCOTLAND

    Sorry, no Tweets were found.

 Breaking News
  
© 2017 Copyright Catering Scotland. All Rights reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.