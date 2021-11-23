The restaurant manager at Edinburgh’s Number One at the Balmoral has also scooped the Restaurant Manager of the Year Award at the Hotel Cateys 2021 in London.

A member of the Michelin-starred establishment’s team for 14 years, Emma Lonie (pictured) oversees the front of house operations. Her accolade forms part of a long list of awards for the team, including receiving the CIS Restaurant of the Year Award 2020.

www.roccofortehotels.com/hotels-and-resorts/the-balmoral-hotel/dining/number-one/