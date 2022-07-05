It is well documented that disposable food packaging products provide sustainable, hygienic solutions and maintain consumer confidence. From restaurants, pubs and cafés, to takeaways, pop-up shops and mobile catering outlets, their applications are growing in popularity as consumers become more aware of environmental issues. Nick Burton explains the importance of maintaining consumer confidence in high quality, environmentally friendly packaging.

If there is one positive to be taken from the Covid-19 pandemic, it is that the health crisis has enhanced awareness around hygiene and food safety. As a direct consequence there has been a resurgence in the popularity of paper-based packaging products and individually wrapped items.

When pubs and bars reopened after lock-down, printable hygienic white-card glass covers and single-use paper cutlery sleeves suddenly increased in relevance and popularity, reassuring customers seeking clean, uncontaminated items.

From tray liners, place mats and paper cutlery pouches, to drinks coasters, glass covers and napkins, branded paper products create visual continuity and are the perfect way to enhance branding.

Moreover, consumers recognise paper as being a sustainable material which helps to reinforce a venue’s sustainability credentials. At Celebration, we have always said that foodservice operators should involve their customers in their sustainability story, telling them about the packaging choices they have made. This will help consumers to understand their role in ensuring a responsible end of life for the packaging, and help to improve the business’s environmental sustainability credentials.

While plastic has been demonised in recent years, it often proves the best solution for protecting food and, somewhat paradoxically, extending shelf-life and helping to reduce food waste.

Having recently invested in new flow-wrapping machinery to individually wrap our award-winning FSC® EnviroWare® paper cutlery, and Vegetarian Society-approved FSC® paper straws, Celebration Celebration Packaging also supplies many different types of hygienic paper table-top items such as place mats and tray liners, and

Nick Burton is Managing Director of Celebration Packaging.

