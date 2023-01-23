Pelican Procurement has been awarded a contract to provide procurement to the Robert Parker Hotel Collection

Alongside Pi, the company’s advanced cloud-based e-procurement technology tools, the contract will see the procurement team manage purchasing food, beverages and related consumables to help the team at the Robert Parker Hotel Collection manage the internal processes associated with their hospitality operation across all their portfolio of luxury hotels across Scotland and Northern England.

Adam Reeves, CEO at Robert Parker Hotel Collection (pictured), said: ‘We have a small central team with no internal procurement function, so we have decided to partner with Pelican to help us generate the best value for money and efficiencies.

We awarded the contract to Pelican as they have in-depth procurement and supply chain management expertise which will help us achieve savings while maintaining high product and service quality and streamlining our admin process with the Pi system.

Robert Parker Collection CEO, Adam Reeves

‘We plan to use it for our purchase ordering, managing invoices and to help calculate profit margins and manage allergen information.’

Ian Holliday, Managing Director at Pelican Procurement Services, added: ‘Our team are excited to support team at Robert Parker Collection to help improve profitability and provide innovative solutions to enhance their hospitality service for their customers.’

From Scottish castles and stately homes – including Ednam House Hotel (pictured above), near Kelso – to elegant English mansion houses, the Robert Parker Hotel Collection specialises in grand buildings in grand locations. The group of four historic hotels, each distinguished in its own way, are located in some of Britain’s most striking landscapes and have been individually designed exude a refined but homely atmosphere.

