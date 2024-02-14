Discover how to drive profits just by adding PEPPADEW® – the number one pepper brand.

PEPPADEW®, the UK’s No. 1 pepper brand[i] will be showcasing its world-famous Sweet Piquanté Peppers and multi-award-winning PEPPADEW® Bites on Stand H311 at HRC 2024.

Visitors will get to try the three NEW PEPPADEW® Bites flavours exclusively at HRC: Mac & Cheese; Pizza Herb; and Mozzarella – the latest additions to the foodservice range.

Winning silver at the 2023 Casual Dining Innovation Challenge and, more recently, the Quality Food Award in the Foodservice Party Food and Buffet category, PEPPADEW® Bites are a premium addition to any menu.

With four flavours to choose from – Mac & Cheese, Pizza Herb, Mozzarella, and original West Country Cheese – chefs and operators can take advantage of the growing demand for customisable sides and boost their sales across a range of eating occasions, from starters to sides or tapas.

Furthermore, the frozen format and 18-month shelf life will contribute to waste reduction, helping operators to align with sustainability goals.

Brand and Marketing Manager, Simon Harris, said: ‘Our PEPPADEW® Bites meet the top four trends right now: vegetarian; indulgence; value for money and, most importantly, taste. With zero waste and minimum prep, they are the essential dish. Each £16.99 bag can serve up a substantial profit £40.70 profit,[ii] making them a cost-effective choice for operators.’

Just Add PEPPADEW® to Profit

PEPPADEW® is also giving visitors to stand H311 the chance to taste its expanding range of PEPPADEW® peppers, from the well-loved Sweet Piquanté Peppers to Jalapeños Slices and halves and PEPPADROPS®.

Recognised for their tangy sweet taste, the iconic PEPPADEW® Sweet Piquanté peppers are the go-to ingredient to elevate menu offerings.

New PEPPADROPS®, meanwhile, are bursting with flavour, a distinctive shape and a sharp crunch.

Visitors can learn how to benefit from the number one brand power[iii] of the PEPPADEW® name and transform their offerings with the ultimate versatile vegan ingredient.

Simon Harris continues: ‘Our Sweet Piquanté Peppers have the power to transform dishes without the hassle of a complete menu overhaul. ‘We know that 75% of consumers [iv] seek more exciting vegetarian options when eating out, and our peppers are just what businesses need to bring spice up their offerings.’

PEPPADEW® will be on stand H311 at the Hotel, Restaurant & Catering Show at ExCeL London from 25th – 27th March 2024. To find out more, visit www.peppadewfoodservice.co.uk

Spanning 25 countries, PEPPADEW® International has been a trusted global supplier to retailers and foodservice operators for over 25 years. Known for its iconic Sweet Piquanté Peppers, PEPPADEW® continues to innovate with exclusive and unique offerings, captivating taste buds worldwide. They have most recently been awarded Company of the Year by Food & Drink Matters.

Taking place alongside IFE Manufacturing, IFE The Pub Show and International Salon Culinaire as part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week, HRC is the UK’s most popular trade show for the hospitality sector. To find out more about everything happening at HRC 2024, and to register for your complimentary trade ticket, visit hrc.co.uk and www.fooddrinkandhospitalityweek.co.uk.