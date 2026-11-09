Perle Hotels Gains Accredited Living Wage Status

An independent Scottish hotel group has become an accredited Living Wage employer. Perle Hotels, which operates five properties across Skye, Oban and Glencoe, has paid the current minimum hourly rate of £13.45 since 2025, and the accreditation comes at a challenging time, with businesses continuing to face pressure from rising employment and operating costs.

According to owner, Beth Rehman, Perle chose to maintain its commitment to the real Living Wage (RLW) following a 6.75% increase in the rate this year, increasing its minimum hourly rate to £13.45 in April: ‘There’s no question that hospitality businesses are operating in a very challenging environment,’ she said. ‘Costs have increased significantly across the board and the latest rise in the RLW was another substantial increase for employers. However, we have fantastic people working across Perle and, despite those wider pressures, continuing to pay it was important to us.

‘In addition, we also know that living and working in some of our locations comes with its own challenges, particularly around housing, and so that’s why we pay an additional housing allowance to eligible employees in the Highlands and Oban, and provide subsidised accommodation for employees who need it.’

Since 2011, the Living Wage movement has delivered a pay rise to over 72,000 people in Scotland. The RLW is calculated according to the cost of living and is paid voluntarily by some employers.

www.perlehotels.com