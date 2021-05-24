Murrayshall Country House Hotel and Golf Club in Perthshire has announced three new appointments within its management team. With widespread senior experience at some of the world’s most highly rated hotels and golf clubs, the new recruits join recently appointed GM, Gary Silcock, who had held prominent leadership roles at the La Manga Club in Spain, The Belfry near Birmingham, and Gleneagles.

Set on a 365-acre hilltop estate, Murrayshall has now welcomed Willie Jones, formerly Head of Food and beverage at Gleneagles, in addition to Mario Cometto (ex-Turnberry) as Head of Rooms, and Clarke Lutton as Head of Golf.

Willie Jones

Joining from Gleneagles, Lutton’s previous international experience includes roles at the Brisbane Golf Club and the Doha Golf Club, Qatar.

Clarke Lutton

Silcock commented: ‘We have assembled one of the most talented management teams of any resort in the UK. All have occupied high level roles in some of the world’s leading hotels and golf clubs, and will help elevate Murrayshall to become a world-class lifestyle hospitality, leisure and golf destination.’

Mario Cometto

Built in 1664, Murrayshall was initially owned by Sir Andrew Murray. It recently lodged planning applications for a spa, leisure centre, residential lodges, additional hotel rooms and a golf academy.

