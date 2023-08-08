Chartered surveyors Graham & Sibbald, acting jointly with Smith & Clough Business Associates, are delighted to announce they have sold the Philipburn Hotel in Selkirk, Scottish Borders.

Part of the Best Western Group Signature Collection Brand, the 20-bed hotel offers an excellent range of bar, restaurant, meeting and function facilities, including the capacious Linglie Function Suite (pictured below). Complemented by attractive gardens, seating terrace and an open air pavilion that is ideal for wedding ceremonies, the hotel also offers three further two-bed apartments for private/staff accommodation.

Located on the outskirts of Selkirk the Philipburn has been sold by Ian and Marie Wells, who have owned and operated the hotel for more than 16 years, having renovated it to a high standard.

In addition to various improvements, buyers Adrian Leopard and Graham Hobson hope to introduce a new all-electric taxi service for locals.

Alistair Letham, a consultant with Graham and Sibbald, said: ‘Having sold the Philipburn to Ian and Marie Wells I am delighted to have acted in the sale to facilitate their well-earned retirement. New owners Adrian and Graham have an excellent hotel product and business base from which to further develop additional custom.’

Graeme Smith, Director with Smith and Clough added: ‘The Philipburn Hotel is a fantastic business that has built up an excellent reputation under the ownership of Ian and Marie over the last 16 years.’

Graham and Sibbald, acting jointly with Smith and Clough, were inviting offers around £1,350,000.

