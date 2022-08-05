Queen Margaret University Edinburgh (QMU) has launched a new BSc (Hons) Food Science and Innovation degree. Responding to the high demand for specialist graduates, the university aims to tackle challenges including Brexit, climate change, and rising food energy costs.

‘With jobs and opportunities at an all-time high within the food sector, this is a great time for people with an interest in food and science to equip themselves for a job within the industry,’ says Programme Leader, Dr Anil de Sequeira. ‘The food and drinks sectors need enthusiastic people with the right qualifications and mindset to help it to meet growing national and global demands.

‘Scotland employs 115,400 people in the sector but it needs more specialist, high quality graduates who can contribute quickly to the sector and grow its potential. The job opportunities and the range of roles that now exist in the industry are considerable, and QMU’s new BSc (Hons) Food Science and Innovation will provide graduates with the capability and qualifications to take up a variety of roles.

Professor Fiona Coutts, Dean of the School of Health Sciences at Queen Margaret University, added: ‘The new BSc (Hons) Food Science and Innovation at QMU builds on the University’s strong foundations in food-related education. Our plans to develop the Edinburgh Innovation Hub, which will focus on food and drink-related innovation within the context of health and well-being, are also well underway.

The BSc (Hons) Food Science and Innovation starts at Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh in September 2023 (subject to validation). Find out more about this new degree at BSc (Hons) Food Science and Innovation.