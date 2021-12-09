Hotel, Restaurant & Catering (HRC) has opened visitor registration for 2022’s exhibition.

Taking place from 21-23 March at ExCeL London, the UK’s largest and most prestigious business event for the hospitality and foodservice sector, will showcase a wide range of industry suppliers covering categories including food and drink, equipment, technology and design.

Partnering with the Pub Show to cater directly to the UK’s pub and bar professionals, the exhibition is the first such event since the first Coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.

Visitors to the event will benefit from access to over 100 talks, competitions, chef demonstrations, panel discussions and trend trails, in addition to the return of The Staff Canteen Live chefs’ demo area.

For the first time, HRC will take place alongside International Food & Drink Event, IFE Manufacturing and London Produce Show at ExCeL. Welcoming retailers, wholesalers, importers and exporters to the event along with the food and drink processing, packaging and manufacturing industry.

Cumulatively, the shows will welcome more than 30,000 key industry buyers and highlight more than 1,500 suppliers.

‘HRC was the last industry event to take place before Covid-19 lockdown began in March 2020,’ says Event Manager, Ronda Annesley. ‘Since then we’ve been supporting our industry with a wide range of webinars and virtual events hosted on HRC Connects, a new digital platform for the industry.’

And the industry itself has welcomed the return of HRC, with Philip Shelley, Chair of NHS Food Review, commenting: ‘Hotel, Restaurant and Catering is one of the showcase events of the year for leaders in public sector catering and is a great chance to connect with so many ideas and people from across the industry,’ added hospitality leadership coach and Hawksmoor Head of Culture Madeleine Geach.

Meanwhile, the International Salon Culinaire celebrates its 120th year in 2022 and will see a host of chefs competing across a wide range of categories during the three days of the show.

Consultant Chef Steve Walpole said: ‘HRC is the go-to event for the hospitality industry. Shows like this help to give visitors an insight into what’s happening in our industry, from innovation and trends to food and equipment. It’s an Aladdin’s cave for chefs.’